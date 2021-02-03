Head-To-Head Review: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Guardant Health alerts:

This table compares Guardant Health and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $214.38 million 73.84 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -188.51 Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burning Rock Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Guardant Health and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus target price of $146.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.29%. Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -67.14% -19.22% -16.37% Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company has collaboration agreement with Radius Health, Inc. to develop liquid biopsy companion diagnostic for elacestrant. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen Plus that targets therapy and immunotherapy, as well as immunotherapy- related biomarkers, such as microsatellite instability and tumor mutation burden, and NTRK fusions; and LungPlasma, a circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsy- based test for non-small cell lung cancer. It also offers ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and BeiGene primarily through central laboratory and companion diagnostics development services to pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.