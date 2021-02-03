Head to Head Contrast: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barings BDC and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 6 0 3.00 Moelis & Company 2 5 3 0 2.10

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.43%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $40.89, suggesting a potential downside of 21.31%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Company pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and Moelis & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.78 $58.19 million $0.61 14.95 Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.45 $105.10 million $1.96 26.51

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Volatility & Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Barings BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

