Head to Head Comparison: Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Tempus Applied Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,011.73 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -44.57 Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tempus Applied Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Galactic and Tempus Applied Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 3 6 0 2.67 Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 45.45%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Tempus Applied Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

