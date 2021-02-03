Head to Head Comparison: (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) versus Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (RSI) and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.77 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -35.00

(RSI) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares (RSI) and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (RSI) N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -2.36% -1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (RSI) and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (RSI) 0 1 3 0 2.75 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

(RSI) presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.93%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $206.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given (RSI)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe (RSI) is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of (RSI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats (RSI) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

