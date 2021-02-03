Head to Head Analysis: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) versus Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.15 billion 1.51 $55.40 million $2.19 6.99 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.21 $69.67 million $0.95 15.49

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts -13.99% -6.41% -3.29% Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 4 0 2.43 Extended Stay America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

