Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. 140166 increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hawaiian by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 33,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $967.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

