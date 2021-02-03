Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 1,188,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.