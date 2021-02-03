Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $329.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,296. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.