Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,017,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,573 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.