Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 64,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.