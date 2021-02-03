Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $249.29

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $249.29 or 0.00680104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $115.91 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010693 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 482,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,938 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

