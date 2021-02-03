Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.09-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456.94 million.Harmonic also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.09-0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.18.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.