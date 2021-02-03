Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,579. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

