Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.
NYSE:HOG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.
In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
