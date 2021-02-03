Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

