Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $240,600.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

