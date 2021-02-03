Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

HAE traded up $14.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. 1,264,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.