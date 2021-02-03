GWM Advisors LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $5,199,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,418,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,292,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,951 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.