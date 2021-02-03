GWM Advisors LLC Sells 8,667 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.