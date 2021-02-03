GWM Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after buying an additional 642,609 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 579,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

LAMR stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

