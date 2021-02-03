GWM Advisors LLC Sells 189,853 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,853 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,016,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 513.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

