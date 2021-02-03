GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,158 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

