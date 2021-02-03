GWM Advisors LLC Sells 13,367 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.