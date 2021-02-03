GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 74,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NTRA stock opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $7,359,674.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,686.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,886 shares of company stock valued at $36,476,898. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

