GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

SYF opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

