GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of XME opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

