GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,467 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after acquiring an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

