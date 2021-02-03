GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 685 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

