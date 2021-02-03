GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.08.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $65.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.45. 983,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,070. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,252,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

