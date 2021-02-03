GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.39

Shares of GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$108.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48.

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

