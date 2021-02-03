Guider (GDR) Trading 62.3% Higher This Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Guider has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $21,300.16 and approximately $71.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.23 or 0.00909937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04598627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

