Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $10.00 (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of GNTY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,824 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
