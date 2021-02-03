Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $10.00 (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,824 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.