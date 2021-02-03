Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

