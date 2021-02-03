Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,648 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

GO stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,160 shares of company stock worth $26,126,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.