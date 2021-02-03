Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.