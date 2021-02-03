GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,816,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 990,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.
In other GreenSky news, CEO David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
