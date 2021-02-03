GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,816,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 990,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenSky news, CEO David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

