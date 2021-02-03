GreenPower Price Tops $0.0320 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, GreenPower has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $103.36 million and approximately $15,109.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GreenPower alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00243552 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00062366 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.