Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

