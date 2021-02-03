Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Insider Buys £110,000 in Stock

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

LON GGP opened at GBX 26.45 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -264.50. Greatland Gold plc has a one year low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.45.

Get Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) alerts:

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.