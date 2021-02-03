Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Insider Buys £110,000 in Stock

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70).
LON GGP opened at GBX 26.45 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -264.50. Greatland Gold plc has a one year low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.45.
Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) Company Profile
