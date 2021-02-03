Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $250.39. 102,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $293.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.