Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

