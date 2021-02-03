Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221,680 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

