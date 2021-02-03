Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 525,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 83,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.