Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. 44,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

