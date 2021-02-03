Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.40. 32,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.