Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) shares shot up 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.71. 10,357,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,340,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

There is no company description available for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

