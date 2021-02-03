Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

