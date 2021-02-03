Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $230,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

