Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

