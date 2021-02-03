Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

